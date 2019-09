Described as a compact, portable shade device for personal sun protection , the Shader comes to us from the HGT Innovations team based out of Adelaide, South Australia. If anyone knows how harsh the sun can be, it’s the residents of the hottest, driest state in the hottest, driest continent on earth, which is why they created the Shader: to eliminate the more improvisational methods of shielding your skin from the sun, such as putting a T-shirt on your head or doing that thing where you fold your arms over your face and hope for the best.