And then what? Then I was suddenly "in recovery." Within weeks I went from being a newly self-confessed anorexic to being an "anorexic in recovery." But what does this mean for someone on the tail end of a decade-long eating disorder where being Ana (a nickname for anorexia in the eating disorder community) was my entire identity? What it meant was that what followed in the many years to come was not pretty, orderly, and quantifiable. It wasn’t spelled out in black and white like the calories on the food labels that dictated my anorexic life. When someone says “I’m in recovery,” what they usually mean is that they are going through hell. But even to hell there are many tiers.