This Model Might Have Just Convinced Me To Embrace My Unibrow

I come from a very long line of unibrows. The situation got so hairy at one point, in fact, that even all the men in my family who are typically resistant to any kind of beauty treatment began tweezing their middle hairs into two bold arches. And while I spent most of my life fighting mine, there's one model proudly rocking the unibrow like a boss — and it's sweeping Instagram faster than the Insta-brow trend.
Scarlett Costello, a 19-year-old model and student, has the kind of distinct look that caught an overwhelming amount of attention online. People have even compared her to legendary Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo; others are convinced she's about to revive the bold brow trend in the same way Cara Delevingne did way back when.
However, she told Teen Vogue that she didn't always rock her unibrow, but it was her mother who urged her to let it grow. She told the publication, "I've had [the unibrow] my whole life and I didn't think much of it growing up. My mom always told me it’s good to have thick brows because she plucked her thin ones off in the '90s when pencil brows were in. I definitely wanted shaped pointy brows when I was 15 or so, but thick bushy brows got trendy around then and I figured it was more 'me' to grow them out."
Scroll through her Instagram feed and you can see her brow journey unfold. And while her career sometimes requires a little tweezing and some sacrifice, she says she's confident that the brow will always grow back — even bigger and better than the last time. "I’m a big believer in the idea that everyone looks the best the way their genes intended them to. The confidence of embracing natural beauty is what makes it great," she said.
For the first time in my entire life, I'm finally starting to believe that having one brow can be beautiful after all.
