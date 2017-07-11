How One Terrifying Night Made This Mum Love Her Stretch Marks

The mum then mentioned how “silly” she felt in looking back on those thoughts. Particularly because she was now in a state of panic after realising that in addition to the new marks, she hadn’t felt her baby move for some time. She continued, “I remember the night I woke up and hadn't felt my baby move; I was in a panic. I woke my husband up crying thinking something horrible had happened. We rushed to the ER and horrible thoughts flooded my mind. I didn't care if my whole body was covered in stretch marks if it meant my baby was okay. I didn't care if this heartburn lasts forever just please let my baby be okay.”