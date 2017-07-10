New Police Video Tells UK Holidaymakers How To Survive A Terror Attack Abroad

Terror attacks may seem to be more frequent and are increasingly in the news, but thankfully they are still rare. Nevertheless, it pays to know what to do in case you find yourself caught up in an unexpected situation.
Helpfully, the police have just released a video advising holidaymakers how to behave in the event of a terror attack abroad, the BBC reported. Thirty British tourists were among the 38 people who lost their lives on a Tunisian beach resort when a gunman opened fire in June 2015.
The four-minute video, produced by counter terrorism police, the Foreign Office and travel association Abta, features a staged firearms attack in a hotel. It advises holidaymakers to run and hide before informing the police, if they're involved in a similar situation. The police first started promoting the "run, hide, tell" in December 2015, reported the BBC.
Run
• If there is a safe route
• Insist others go with you, but don't be slowed down by their indecision
• Leave belongings behind
Hide
• Hide if you can't run away
• Know where the exits are
• Find cover from gunfire which offers a solid physical barrier between you and the attacker
• Ensure your phone is on silent and vibrate is switched off
• Try not to get trapped
Tell
• Call the police when it's safe (112 for the EU) and describe the attacker(s)
There's no specific evidence that British travellers will be targeted this summer, according to counter terrorism police, but they said it was "only right" to advise the public how to behave in light of the recent London Bridge attack and the Tunisia attack two years ago.
"These people are not there to steal a mobile phone or steal your watch, they are there to kill you, you have to get yourself out of that danger zone," Det Ch Supt Scott Wilson told the BBC.
"It's very unlikely [that you will be caught up in a terror attack]. It's very much like the safety briefing you get on an aeroplane before it takes off – it's very unlikely that plane is going to crash, but it's very important you are given that knowledge of what you should and what you shouldn't do."
Around 23,000 reps from big UK holiday companies around the world have also received training in what to do during an attack and how to deal with suspicious items and behaviour.
