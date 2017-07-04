Hip Dips Are Instagram's Latest & Greatest Body Positive Trend

HIP DIPS..... I've been reading a lot about this lately as I've had clients asking how to get rid of them from reading about them on social media. They are very normal! A lot of women have them... please don't scrutinise yourself so much! As you can see there isn't really a muscle there to exercise! Gluteus medius isn't a meaty muscle, it wouldn't really be able to be built up to help with a dip. If the dip is from excess fat then exercise may help but again fat storage can be genetic. It's mostly down to high wide hips. Be proud ladies xx #hipdips #loveyourself #realtalk

