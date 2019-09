Hip Dips Are Instagram's Latest & Greatest Body Positive Trend

While it's true that the internet is still a mean and terrible place (even for the most powerful and Grammy-winning among us), there's no denying we've come a long way since the dawn of the thigh-gap obsession and that godawful " belly button challenge ." More and more, the denizens of the interwebs are — ever so slowly — beginning to acknowledge that bodies are all different, and that that's pretty cool. (We'll happily take a little credit for that sea change, but we're not alone.) Case in point: the latest trend of body-part pics on Instagram, which celebrates the "hip dip."