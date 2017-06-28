Breaking the Silence Around Female Genital Mutilation

Last year, I met a 15-year-old named Istar, who had been married off to a 70-year-old man in Eastern Somalia. He paid 10 camels and a gun for her. Istar had been subjected to infibulation. Like many girls who have undergone this type of FGM, her new husband was unable to penetrate her during sex. So he used a dagger to cut her open. But he did it with so much force that the dagger went deep, affecting the vaginal walls and cutting into her cervix. Istar started bleeding profusely, forcing her family to seek medical help and counselling for her. Although she is now out of immediate danger, Istar is deeply traumatised and, unsurprisingly, does not want to go back to her husband.