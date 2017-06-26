Young Woman 'Sacked For Not Wearing A Bra'

Another week, another accusation of workplace sexism that makes us want to rip off our bras and hurl them into the nearest open fire. It's no secret that schools and workplaces like to take offence at the way women and girls choose to clothe their bodies, but we have to admit to feeling exasperated every time we hear about it.
The latest case? A 22-year-old woman says she was sacked from her bar job after going to work braless, the Hull Daily Mail reported.
The woman, named as Kate Hannah on Facebook, posted an image of herself in a T-shirt and an explanation of what happened to the social media site.
"So I've just got home after being sacked from my job, for refusing to wear a bra," she wrote on Saturday 24th June, adding that her manager's brother had made an "inappropriate sexual remark" that left her feeling "uncomfortable, objectified and shocked that this had happened".
"Unfortunately [the manager] saw fit to deal with the situation by telling me that I'm not allowed into work in future unless I'm wearing a bra.
"This was said to me in front of three other staff members and customers, leaving me feeling body shamed and completely shocked that the blame was being put onto me that I had been sexually harassed at work."
The manager then allegedly called Kate "stupid, silly and over the top," when she revealed she was upset. "I am absolutely disgusted with the unprofessionalism and blatant lack of respect for my right as a woman to wear whatever makes me personally comfortable," the post continued.
"Nobody should EVER feel the need to hide themselves in order to stay away from unwanted sexual comments/behaviour. Feel so sad."
The post has received quite a response on Facebook, having been shared more than 500 times and garnering more than 1,200 reactions and some 400 comments at the time of writing.
The bar, the Bird and Beer in Beverley, East Yorkshire, denied the allegations. In a statement on its Facebook page, it said: "We can confirm that no employees have been dismissed from the company regarding these allegations.
"We have a duty of care to protect all of our employees from any discrimination or sexual harassment within the work place and we take any comments towards our employees very seriously and act upon them immediately in a professional manner. At this moment in time we will not be making any further comments."
Unfortunately, the bar didn't clarify whether or not it's looking into Kate's allegation of sexual harassment.
