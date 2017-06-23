Ed Sheeran's 'Leaked' Glastonbury Rider Shows He's Just One Of Us

Ed Sheeran's known for being a pretty normal, down-to-earth guy (or at least that's the impression he likes to give off), who doesn't need the luxuries that other multimillionaires consider non-negotiable.
In "Shape of You" he sings about filling up his plate at an all-you-can-eat restaurant and recently, he chose a lifetime's supply of ketchup as his luxury item on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. Basically, he seems like a nice bloke who you wouldn't mind grabbing a pint with.
So we can't say we're surprised by the items on his list of backstage demands ahead of his headline slot at Glastonbury on Sunday night.
Sheeran's alleged demands, which were revealed by Deliveroo, include items that you could pick up from your local supermarket: a bottle of Robinsons Squash, a six-pack of Coca-Cola, a six-pack of Diet Coke, a six-pack of Fanta Orange, a six-pack of Sprite and a jar of Manuka honey, The Sun reported. Pretty boring stuff – not even any booze! – and not all that expensive either, at £57.31 in total.
Katy Perry's rider is a bit more upmarket and slightly healthier, but also reasonable. She has reportedly asked for freeze-dried strawberries, pitta bread and salsa, a bottle of pinot grigio and a bottle of Sprite, which comes to £21.90.
Foo Fighters, who are headlining on Saturday, have a longer list of requirements – 99 in total – which reads more like a weekly shopping list. The group will apparently be munching on avocados, dark chocolate, energy bars, bread, peanut butter and a load of fruit. The list may cost just under £150 but it couldn't be less rock 'n' roll if it tried.
We miss Mariah Carey's requests for 20 white kittens, 100 doves, pink carpets and butterfly-shaped confetti.
