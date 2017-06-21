Grenfell Tower Survivors To Be Rehoused In This Luxury Development

The survivors of last week's devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, which killed at least 79 people, are to be permanently rehoused in a block of luxury flats in the middle of Kensington, the government has announced.
It has acquired 68 one, two and three bedroom flats from a development known as Kensington Row, where private homes are sold for at least £1.5m and can go for as much as £13m, the BBC reported.
Provisions for those left homeless by the north Kensington fire, many of whom are families and young children, have been described as "total chaos", with some being offered short-term stays in hotels and B&Bs, but others being forced to sleep in cars and parks.
The block containing the "newly built social housing" apartments includes a 24-hour concierge service, private cinema, gym and swimming pool, but Grenfell residents won't have access to these services, reported the Standard.
The apartments will, however, be fully furnished and completed by the end of July. Extra public money has been used to take on more builders and ensure the flats are ready more quickly, the Department for Communities and Local Government said. They will be offered as one option among many to permanently rehouse the Grenfell residents.
Communities Secretary Sajid Javid, who himself voted against a bill proposing to make homes fit for human habitation last year, acknowledged that the victims have been through "some of the most harrowing and traumatic experiences imaginable".
"Our priority is to get everyone who has lost their home permanently rehoused locally as soon as possible, so that they can begin to rebuild their lives," he added.
Many have welcomed the news on Twitter, with some praising Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said this weekend that the homeless families should be free to occupy empty properties in Kensington.
