What Life Is Like For Refugee Women Arriving In The UK

They are really on a journey... and I feel privileged, in a way, to meet them on that journey. There’s a lovely young woman who made the overland journey and stayed in Calais. She just got refugee status in the UK but she was homeless. She’s in her early 20s and she seemed so full of potential and the other day I asked where she was because I hadn’t seen her in a while, so somebody rang her, and she told them ‘I can’t come for the classes because I’m doing my Maths GCSE this term’. That is amazing! She’s integrated herself into the system so quickly. She did some workshops with us around women’s rights and how the political system works here and she was so enthused by it – by the idea of parliamentary democracy. She comes from Eritrea where it is so different. It’s so inspiring and you just think: she’s going to be a leader. We had this conference in March and she spoke on one of the panels with people who had worked in Calais and Greece and she was telling them: ‘It’s good that you provide food and clothes for us, but we want a system change.’ Over and over again, I am amazed by women like her who have been through everything, all of the shit the world has thrown at them and she's just like ‘I’m going to go and do my Maths GCSE now’, ‘I’m going to speak out for other women’. They are just so strong.