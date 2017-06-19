Sadiq Khan's Damning Message To The Government Over Grenfell Tower Fire

The mayor of London has condemned both the government and Kensington and Chelsea council over last week’s fire at Grenfell Tower, which he called a “preventable accident” caused by “years of neglect”. At present, 79 people are either dead, or missing and presumed dead.
After attending a church service for the victims yesterday, Khan paid tribute to the "brilliant" local community for its resilience and said some of the stories would “stay with [him] forever.”
He said the anger following the tragic incident was understandable, adding that people were “angry, not simply at the poor response in the days afterwards from the council and the government, but at the years of neglect from the council,” the BBC reported.
Advertisement
He continued: "There's a feeling that the council and government don't understand their concerns and don't care," saying people were “sick to death of platitudes from politicians”.
Humbled to hear the heroic stories of strength & courage of local residents at St Clement's Church. #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/R8Clf2dudd— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 18, 2017
He also took on those who consider health and safety regulations as unnecessary "red tape", saying: "To those who think rules, regulations, health and safety, investment, are a bad thing, I say come to Grenfell Tower.
"Come and meet the wonderful people that I've met. Or remember those who have lost their lives in a preventable accident that didn't need to happen. The tragedy we're seeing is because of the consequences of mistakes and neglect from politicians, from the council, and from the government."
Khan added that, "As the mayor of London I will do my bit to be the advocate, to be the fighter, and to be the champion of these people."
Prime Minister Theresa May has faced intense criticism for her response to the tragedy. She faced jeers on a visit to the estate on Friday, and protestors marching in the area on Friday and Saturday called for her to resign.
Advertisement