People Think Jeremy Corbyn's Son Looks Like This Hollywood Actor

Natalie Gil
Jeremy Corbyn may have won over a fair few fans since his remarkable general election performance, not least within his own party, but he’s not the only one to acquire a glut of new admirers in the last week.
His youngest son, Tommy, is causing quite a stir on social media for a very different reason – namely, his notable resemblance to Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood.
Not much is known about the 23-year-old, aside from the fact that he's a York University engineering graduate and grassroots Labour activist who supported his dad on the campaign trail. Like father, like son, then. There were also reports in April that he was mugged in Islington North, his dad's London constituency.
His mum is Claudia Bracchitta, Corbyn's ex-wife, and he has two older brothers – Ben, a football coach, and Seb, who works for shadow chancellor John McDonnell – about whom people have suddenly become extremely curious...
