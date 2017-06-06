What's the naughtiest thing @theresa_may has ever done?https://t.co/Y8Ys4T2fAT pic.twitter.com/5QvIXVNEl8— ITV News (@itvnews) June 6, 2017
photo emerges of Theresa May running through a field of wheat pic.twitter.com/3AGSYwPKeh— David Lewis (@davidclewis) June 6, 2017
Theresa May: The naughtiest thing I ever did was run through a wheat field— Jamie Ryan (@JamievRyan) June 6, 2017
David Cameron: pic.twitter.com/YfcShfYRrk
I'm Danny Dyer and I'm about to meet Britain's nawtiest wheat runners pic.twitter.com/LLqK03DSuR— Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) June 6, 2017
#Journorequest Looking for a farmer whose wheat was trampled by children in Oxfordshire c. 1966. For a sensitive piece.— Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) June 6, 2017
On my way to trample your wheat. pic.twitter.com/LyLYiRtVKg— Ben Kelly (@BenKellyMusic) June 6, 2017
Running through a field of wheat sure puts shitting on the pitch in the shade. Downright evil. #naughtiestthing— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 6, 2017
say "fields of wheat" in the mirror three times and theresa may as a victorian ghost child shows up in the reflection— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 6, 2017
Theresa May: Wanna run through a field of wheat?— Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) June 6, 2017
David Cameron: Can't bbz i'm busy
May: There might be pigs in the field
Cameron: pic.twitter.com/uEKjUI6lDw
Did she grow up in the fucking Darling Buds of May? https://t.co/REAphfkcHV— Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) June 6, 2017
A selection of things Theresa May has done which are a bit naughtier than running in wheat fields pic.twitter.com/Mhy9iThYae— Ambleside Jenner (@tramfrau) June 6, 2017
The #naughtiestthing @theresa_may has ever done? Steal children's lunches, starve the NHS of funding, #dementiatax - need I go on? #GE2017 https://t.co/YGpXq0KlAu— rosie_k_ (@rosie_k_) June 6, 2017
Theresa May ran in fields of wheat. I don't like it, but I'd rather she was doing that than RUNNING for Prime Minister. Please retweet this.— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) June 6, 2017
theresa may is RECKLESS imagine running through fields of wheat ? nearly as bad as selling weapons to saudi arabia!! pic.twitter.com/jwVozIUZhr— olivia newton tom (@tomwaIker) June 6, 2017