A Couple Got Engaged At Someone Else's Wedding & Twitter Is Not Having It

Trump is totally the asshole who would get engaged during someone else's wedding.— Aaron Rottinghaus (@rottinghaus) February 16, 2017
DO NOT TRY THIS AT MY WEDDING. I can fight in a tux. https://t.co/EB21LWmF0Q— dp3 (@dpalm66) June 2, 2017
He stopped officiating the wedding to propose? If he drowns in some holy water there & then the lord will understand https://t.co/k2826Hjr37— Tinashe ???? (@TBHer_) June 2, 2017
I really believe that getting engaged at someone else's wedding is one of the most disrespectful things you could do— EN (@_nunezeliana) June 1, 2017
Me at y'all who think it's cute to get engaged at someone else's wedding. pic.twitter.com/pI6mZLLYUA— t'challatchagrl (@audacityofdope) June 5, 2017
I really don't see how people thinks it's cute to get engaged at someone else's wedding— 2cats&counting (@LumpOffLouise) June 4, 2017
I would actually give birth at their wedding. If I have to induce the labour, no problem. https://t.co/PiWAWmwDOQ— Ebose Oriarewo (@ebose__) June 2, 2017
oh hell naw, they need to have a revenge baby and announce it at their wedding. Be petty af. And then end the friendship. https://t.co/cruj5zUU41— Màymųna ? (@CinamonSugarz) June 3, 2017
I'd go to their wedding and be $40000 worth of petty. Giving caffeinated candy to the kids, pushing the wedding cake off the table...— Amanda WallerPMP (@Floedezzy) June 2, 2017
They should go to John&Jane's wedding in their wedding dress&tux and bring some extra, uninvited guests. If they request "no kids" bring 5. pic.twitter.com/E2dKVqqY4g— ShePersisted!? (@coco_cana) June 4, 2017
I'd act like everything is all good until their wedding. Arrive in a wedding dress, vomit on their cake, and knock over the wedding gifts.— Yvette ? (@onepear) June 4, 2017