This Is Probably The Reason You're So Tired All The Time

Update 16th November 2018: A new study suggests that a significant amount of people suffer from social jet lag . The report examined the sleep patterns of a cross section of 246,000 Twitter users in the US for a period of two years and concluded that our sleep patterns has grown to depend on our schedules which are governed by society and it's throwing our circadian rhythms seriously out of whack. In the past humans would rise with the sunlight, but as society has evolved and we have begun to spend more time indoors we have (to paraphrase Gwyneth and Chris) "unconsciously uncoupled" from the sun. Essentially, we are awake when our bodies are expecting us to be asleep and it's not good for us. It is estimated that that almost two thirds of the US population suffer from social jet lag.