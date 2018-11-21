This Is Probably The Reason You're So Tired All The Time

Update 16th November 2018: A new study suggests that a significant amount of people suffer from social jet lag. The report examined the sleep patterns of a cross section of 246,000 Twitter users in the US for a period of two years and concluded that our sleep patterns has grown to depend on our schedules which are governed by society and it's throwing our circadian rhythms seriously out of whack. In the past humans would rise with the sunlight, but as society has evolved and we have begun to spend more time indoors we have (to paraphrase Gwyneth and Chris) "unconsciously uncoupled" from the sun. Essentially, we are awake when our bodies are expecting us to be asleep and it's not good for us. It is estimated that that almost two thirds of the US population suffer from social jet lag.
Advertisement
Original story follows:
For many working adults, salivating at the thought of sleeping in on our days off is par for the course. Sure, some people awaken seven days a week with the same cheery, early-bird resolve routinely seen during working hours, but many of us are excited to gift ourselves a few extra hours on the weekends. No big deal, right? Well, according to a recent study noted in Yahoo News, this little habit is a big deal. In fact, it’s the sign of something greater: Social Jet Lag.
As reported by Yahoo News, 85% of people sleep and wake up later on weekends/days off. This routine is actually causing chronic fatigue and often triggers a terrible mood. Even worse, a new study reveals that this form of “jet lag” can increase your risk of heart disease by 11%.
“These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” said the study’s lead author, Sierra B. Forbush to EurekAlert. Forbush is an undergraduate research assistant in the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona in Tucson. “This suggests that a regular sleep schedule may be an effective, relatively simple, and inexpensive preventative treatment for heart disease as well as many other health problems.”
This isn’t the first time “social jet lag” has made the news. The term first popped up in 2012 and was linked to obesity. Researchers also found that those suffering from SJL were likely to consume more caffeine, smoke, and drink more alcohol than the average adult. They were also reportedly more depressed.
Advertisement
As for the name, jet lag, it’s been dubbed that for a very specific reason.
“The behaviour looks like if most people on a Friday evening fly from Paris to New York or Los Angeles to Tokyo and on Monday they fly back,” said researcher Till Roenneberg PhD, to WebMD. Roenneberg, who coined the term, is a professor at the Institute of Medical Psychology at the University of Munich. “Since this looks like almost a travel jet lag situation, we called it social jet lag. They have to live a life almost in a different time zone in comparison to their biological clock.”
The solution was simple: Give yourself seven hours each night for rest and avoid the desire to sleep that extra two hours or more on your day off.
Advertisement