The First London Attack Victim Has Been Identified

The Guardian reports that a 30-year-old Canadian woman named Christine Archibald has been the first of seven victims of Saturday night's attack on London Bridge to be publicly identified.
Archibald's family, who hail from Castlegar, British Columbia, issued a statement about her death, noting that she was an advocate for the homeless.
"We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter, and sister," the family said. "She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.
“She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”
Archibald was reportedly walking on London Bridge with fiancé Tyler Ferguson when she was struck by the van being driven by three terrorists, who were later shot and killed by police. Ferguson's sister, Cassie Ferguson Rowe, told The Associated Press that Archibald died in her husband-to-be's arms.
Yesterday Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack.
"I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed," he said.
The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom has noted that its flag has been lowered in honour of Archibald.
The flag at #CanadaHouse is at half mast in honour of Christine Archibald and all those killed or injured on Saturday night #LondonAttacks pic.twitter.com/Kha8JsOya9— CanadianUK (@CanadianUK) June 5, 2017
Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has confirmed that a French man was also killed in the attack, though he has not been publicly identified. Authorities in Spain, Australia, and New Zealand have also stated that their citizens were injured or have been reported missing.
London mayor Sadiq Khan has scheduled a public vigil for Monday night.
