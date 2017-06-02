An American Living In London On The Frustration Of Not Being Able To Vote

Ultimately the choices made in this upcoming election could be catastrophic, not only to our day-to-day lives in the UK but to our planet as a whole. A hard Brexit would mean walking away from the pioneering environmental standards and regulations of the EU and the protections and practices put in place via EU monitoring and enforcement. Greenhouse gas emissions, fracking and air pollution are just a few of the unnecessary calamities that keep me awake at night as they threaten to sink our planet further into the hole we've already dug. Not to overstate the obvious, but this is not the world I want to leave for my child, and the fact that I'm unable to cast my vote for the most environmentally conscious candidate feels like a failure to myself and my baby.