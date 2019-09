Anyone who’s ever said that tattoos are best left to sailors and punks has clearly never known what it’s like to take care of fresh ink. Once the tattoo gun has been put away, what you’re left with is essentially an open wound that requires weeks (depending on the size and detail of the artwork) of proper cleansing and moisturising before it fully heals. You need to have some sense of responsibility — after you leave the shop, nobody else is going to put on that Aquaphor three times a day but you.