House of Cards' Official Twitter Account Is Trolling Theresa May

Natalie Gil
Theresa May failed to show up to last night’s BBC election debate and she’s been reprimanded by an unlikely source.
The Prime Minister sent Home Secretary Amber Rudd, whose father died just two days prior, to represent the Tories in her place, leading the other party leaders, including Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn and Tim Farron of the Lib Dems, to accuse her of “running away” from the debate. So far, so predictable.
But less expected was the response from the official Twitter account for Netflix's hit show House of Cards, which had a sassy message for the Prime Minister.
@theresa_may They respect you more when you show strength. Or show up,” it said, accompanied by a GIF of Kevin Spacey, aka President Frank Underwood, walking into the US Senate.
Ouch. Corbyn supporters and fans of the show lapped it up, with many liking and retweeting it, and posting their own memes.
During the debate, Farron suggested May might be "outside, sizing up your house to pay for your social care." Twitter had a peek through the curtains, terrified about what it might find.
Oh Twitter, you've done it again.
