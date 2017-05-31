The Tube Is About To Be Revolutionised

https://t.co/FOJcusi8Tr Oh please god no, obnoxious people being loud on their phone is bad enough on the bus never mind the tube— Stephen Ball (@stephendball) May 31, 2017
Mobile phone signal to be available on the Tube? pic.twitter.com/IKKMIMDklb— Brendan ?? ❄️? (@Brendan_Surrey) May 31, 2017
not so brilliant if you don't want to listen to one end of a mobile phone conversation on the tube https://t.co/wIjnnDpH4M— Tim Thomas ?? (@timofnewbury) May 31, 2017
So far, the tube was one of the few places without all those important people constantly on the phone. But it's good for emergencies.— Axel Riemann (@konqrunner) May 31, 2017
People freaking out at phone coverage coming to the tube as if they're above all that awfulness... pic.twitter.com/nGkd0wxMQb— bennettboy_ (@bennettboy_) May 31, 2017
People freaking out at phone coverage coming to the tube as if they never want to be contacted... pic.twitter.com/QOTXk7kdnC— bennettboy_ (@bennettboy_) May 31, 2017
People freaking out at phone coverage coming to the tube as if it's some kind of relaxing sanctuary of zen... pic.twitter.com/T1AiYrSWVh— bennettboy_ (@bennettboy_) May 31, 2017