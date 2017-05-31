So What Is "Covfefe"? The Internet Mocks Trump For His Latest Twitter Gaffe

Natalie Gil
Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his impeccable spelling and grammar on Twitter. Most memorably, he condemned China’s “unpresidented” seizure of a US Navy drone and announced that he was “honered to serve" the American people – the day after his inauguration, no less.
But the President’s latest error has caused an even bigger stir, spawning an unpresidented (heh) avalanche of memes. Just after midnight, Washington time, he tweeted: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The word he was most likely looking for was “coverage”, but none of his aides alerted him to the blunder.
The tweet has since been deleted but it remained active on his account for hours without comment or clarification – enough time for his Twitter followers to engage in some relentless mocking. There are already T-shirts, covfefe mugs and other memorabilia for sale on eBay, and an entrepreneurial soul has purchased the domain name, covfefe.us.
#covfefe is currently trending on Twitter across the world and the memes and witty retorts are far funnier than the original typo.
Some pointed out that it had helped to take attention away from US comedian Kathy Griffin, who had caused controversy earlier by posting a photo of a beheaded Trump.
Thank god for the internet, eh?
