The Common Health Issue Justin Bieber Wants You To Know About

There's one more annoying detail: It can be very contagious. If you have pink eye, anything you touch can spread it , according to the CDC. To prevent pink eye from spreading (or re-infecting yourself), the AAO recommends that you wash your hands before and after you eat, when you use the bathroom, and after you sneeze or cough. You should also use a clean towel or tissue each time you wipe your face and eyes, and try your hardest not to touch your eyes if you have pink eye. Bacteria that causes pink eye can also live on makeup, so the AAO suggests you replace all your eye makeup as soon as you get pink eye (which doesn't sound so bad, tbh). If you wear contact lenses, your doctor might tell you not to wear them while you're treating the infection, or they might give you specific instructions for cleaning them.