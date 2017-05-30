Story from News

The Best #TheresaMayGIFs Mocking The PM After Last Night's Debate

Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn faced a grilling on Channel 4/Sky News last night ahead of the general election, which is now just over a week away (yes, really). But Tory HQ might be regretting letting the PM loose on live TV, as her performance is being widely mocked on social media.
Yes, we've learned to take the prevailing "consensus" on social media with a grain of salt, thanks to the 2015 general election and EU referendum results. Our Twitter accounts tend to be echo chambers of our own beliefs, and it's tricky to know what impact (if any) the grilling will have on the election result.
But that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the GIFs people are sharing to mock May's performance. #TheresaMayGIFs began trending last night and people are still using it to characterise her appearance as shoddy and counterproductive to the Tory cause.
Many have expressed empathy with Tory HQ.
Corbyn supporters, meanwhile, are posting sassy GIFs to suggest they're feeling pretty pleased with themselves right now.
And while Theresa May GIFs continue to entertain, there's also a song calling her a "liar" sitting at number three in the UK iTunes download chart. The song, "Liar Liar GE2017", produced and performed by Captain Ska, lambasts the PM's impact on the NHS, poverty and education, and criticises the Tories' recent U-turns, including on calling the snap election.
"When there’s nurses going hungry and schools in decline I don’t recognise this broken country of mine," the lyrics read. All profits from downloads between 26th May and the 8th June election with be split between food banks and the People’s Assembly Against Austerity.
Radio stations, including Capital FM and Heart, have so far refused to play the catchy track but a petition against this "censorship" has garnered more than 1,400 signatures at the time of writing.
The TV and radio regulator, Ofcom, says broadcasters must be impartial, but Captain Ska said they wouldn't necessarily be breaking the rules by playing a short section of the song or describing it on air.
Either way, we don't envy the poor folks in the Tory press office right now.
