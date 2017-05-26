Story from News

Katie Hopkins Got Sacked And The Internet Responded Spectacularly

Natalie Gil
Katie Hopkins, the former Apprentice candidate who has offended just about every section of the British population at some point or other, got fired this morning. A comment she made in light of the Manchester attack proved too much for radio station LBC, where she had a show, and they decided to get rid of her immediately. Hoorah!
In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote: "22 dead - number rising. Schofield. Don't you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Machester." Not only did she spell Manchester incorrectly, but the use of "final solution" seemed to be a call for genocide and was presumed to be a reference to the Nazi genocide of millions of Jews in the Second World War.
So, as you can imagine, many people – us included – are overjoyed that the nasty hatemonger has finally got her comeuppance. Even her colleagues at LBC apparently erupted into applause.
#KatieHopkins has been one of the UK's top trending topics on Twitter since the news was announced – #SuggestNewJobsForHopkins also just started trending – and the tweets are golden. Here are some of the best we've seen.
