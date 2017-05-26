Katie Hopkins Got Sacked And The Internet Responded Spectacularly

LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately.— LBC (@LBC) May 26, 2017
Devastated to hear that Katie Hopkins's nasty rhetoric has resulted in her losing her job. #SaidNoOneEver pic.twitter.com/viMeL7Gisr— NHS Million (@NHSMillion) May 26, 2017
My TL reacting to news Katie Hopkins was fired from LBC after her 'final solution' tweet pic.twitter.com/bv3xesBUU6— Ladan Takow (@LadanTakow) May 26, 2017
Katie Hopkins is an extremist. People need to understand that you can look like a middle manager at M and S and be an extremist.— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) May 25, 2017
Katie Hopkins got sacked. pic.twitter.com/3Wr9ifIS4U— Billy Aaron Phelps (@billy_a_phelps) May 26, 2017
I just momentarily forgot Katie Hopkins was sacked, then remembered again. Like finding a tenner you forgot you had in your jacket pocket— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 26, 2017
Katie Hopkins has gotten thrown out of LBC. Her colleagues' reaction: pic.twitter.com/Ft9eVj1f5J— Votey McVoteface (@AlexJCharlton) May 26, 2017
People wishing to attend Katie Hopkins' LBC leaving party are advised to arrive at Mount Doom no later than 9pm.— HaveIGotNewsForYou (@haveigotnews) May 26, 2017
Twitter reacts with sober, solemn respect to the news of Katie Hopkins being fired by LBC pic.twitter.com/lALifOciqS— Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) May 26, 2017