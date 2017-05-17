BBC Presenter Is Slapped After Touching Woman's Breast On Live TV

A BBC presenter was slapped by a woman whose breast he appeared to touch as he tried to stop her from interrupting a live interview.
Ben Brown was interviewing the BBC’s assistant political editor, Norman Lamb, about Labour’s manifesto launch in Bradford on Tuesday when the awkward encounter took place, reported The Guardian.
A woman wearing sunglasses wandered into shot, gave a thumbs up while looking to camera and said: “Absolutely fantastic.”
At this point, Brown reached out and pushed her away with his hand on her breast as he continued the interview. The woman, clearly shocked, slapped him on the arm and walked off.
Watch the clip for yourself.
Brown addressed the "unfortunate interruption" on Twitter afterwards, calling his actions “completely unintentional”.
Unfortunate interruption of broadcast in Bradford - just tried to minimise disruption but v tricky live on air - completely unintentional— Ben Brown (@BenBrownBBC) May 16, 2017
