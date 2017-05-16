McDonald's Accused Of Exploiting Child Bereavement With Latest Advert

I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you! #mcdonalds #badtaste— The Midgers (@midgersbtfc06) May 14, 2017
I am sickened and disgusted by this advert. Lost my dad at 9. Memories? Yes .Burger? No! Shameful ad #McDonalds— Cate Wilson (@Cate43) May 12, 2017
Who needs a dad when you can eat a filet o fish? ?? that new McDonald's advert is a disgrace #macdonalds— George Robson (@GeorgeDRobson) May 15, 2017
New #McDonalds advert, cynically using the story of a kid's dead dad is trashy beyond belief. Who needs 2 parents when you have McNuggets?— Tony Richman (@TonyLRichman) May 12, 2017
The McDonalds advert with the mum describing the kids dead dads favourite meal is particularly vulgar. Targeting the bereaved market? Weird.— Martin (@Thenh11) May 14, 2017
Not one to be easily offended, but new @McDonalds advert is cynical exploitation of a deeply emotional situation for brand promotion #LowAct— Scott Manson (@Chimp_83) May 15, 2017