In terms of beauty, the number one goal on most women's wish list is glowing, flawless skin. Whether you suffer from dehydration, pigmentation, acne, oiliness, redness or large pores, the quest for a more radiant, even and clear complexion unites us all.
So who better to ask for skincare tips than international makeup artist, Burberry Beauty artistic consultant, wellness author and Decléor's latest ambassador, Wendy Rowe. Rowe is the makeup mastermind behind the beauty looks of everyone from Sienna Miller and Victoria Beckham to Iris Law and Ruby Rose.
Having joined the Decléor family at the end of last year as their very own beauty expert, we asked Wendy to share her tips for getting a glowing complexion, from skincare and prepping products to the makeup to use and radiance-boosting foods to eat.
Advertisement
What's the best way to prep skin before foundation to ensure a flawless finish?Before you apply makeup, it’s super-important to prep your skin properly to get it in the best place possible. I always start by massaging a cream cleanser like Decléor’s Aroma Cleanse Milk into the skin to remove any dry bits of skin, to boost lymphatic drainage and to remove any fluid build-up in the face. After cleansing, I tone using a mist and remove any excess moisture with a sheet of tissue. I always apply a moisturiser – that’s a total must for me – and the one I like best for this time of year is Hydra Floral Light. I always apply the Aroma Lisse eye cream to smooth out any fine lines around the eye and lip area, and then I finish with some lip balm. You could just do that on its own if you wanted to go makeup-free, spending a bit of time getting that right really makes a difference to the way the skin looks.
Do you switch up your own skincare routine?
In the morning, I wash my face with water, then I tone and moisturise and apply an eye cream, but in the evening, I spend more time and I use richer products to help repair and nourish overnight. I cleanse using a cream cleanser, then I tone and moisturise with a richer cream and the evening is the time that I might apply a night balm or a mask depending on how my skin is feeling and the time of year.
In the morning, I wash my face with water, then I tone and moisturise and apply an eye cream, but in the evening, I spend more time and I use richer products to help repair and nourish overnight. I cleanse using a cream cleanser, then I tone and moisturise with a richer cream and the evening is the time that I might apply a night balm or a mask depending on how my skin is feeling and the time of year.
Advertisement
One thing I never forget is my body – it’s super-important not to just stop with your face, so I always make time for my body, including my feet, which a lot of people forget.
What's your best secret skincare tip?
Always take off your makeup at night, and never work out in your makeup! It’s so simple, but it is so important!
Always take off your makeup at night, and never work out in your makeup! It’s so simple, but it is so important!
Which are the five products you'd use to create a glowing complexion?
1. I love Burberry’s Fresh Glow Fluid, it gives a gorgeous glow to the skin but it’s water-based and looks so natural and fresh on the skin.
2. I also love Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation, it gives a really glowy, flawless feel but it still looks like real skin.
3. Decléor’s Aurabsolu Refreshing Mist is especially good for restoring glow throughout the day to refresh your makeup.
4. RMS Living Luminizer is a beautiful, organic cream highlighter.
5. Oily fish! Fish like sardines and mackerel are packed with skin-boosting Omega oils that are great for achieving glowing skin. If you don’t like the taste of fish, then try a natural supplement like Skinade instead to ensure you get all of the nutrients you need.
1. I love Burberry’s Fresh Glow Fluid, it gives a gorgeous glow to the skin but it’s water-based and looks so natural and fresh on the skin.
2. I also love Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation, it gives a really glowy, flawless feel but it still looks like real skin.
3. Decléor’s Aurabsolu Refreshing Mist is especially good for restoring glow throughout the day to refresh your makeup.
4. RMS Living Luminizer is a beautiful, organic cream highlighter.
5. Oily fish! Fish like sardines and mackerel are packed with skin-boosting Omega oils that are great for achieving glowing skin. If you don’t like the taste of fish, then try a natural supplement like Skinade instead to ensure you get all of the nutrients you need.
Which other skin radiance-boosting foods do you recommend?
There are lots of ingredients that you can include in your diet to help boost radiance – look for ingredients that are rich in vitamin A, C and Omega oils – but don’t expect to notice a change overnight. You have to regularly include these sorts of fresh, seasonal ingredients in your diet, and you need to avoid processed foods – try to prepare your meals from scratch instead. I have provided lots of recipe ideas in my book, Eat Beautiful, to help you include glow-boosting foods into your diet at all times of the year, but for the current season, try my Salmon, Asparagus and Fennel recipe, it’s so delicious, simple to cook and great for boosting radiance from the inside out.
There are lots of ingredients that you can include in your diet to help boost radiance – look for ingredients that are rich in vitamin A, C and Omega oils – but don’t expect to notice a change overnight. You have to regularly include these sorts of fresh, seasonal ingredients in your diet, and you need to avoid processed foods – try to prepare your meals from scratch instead. I have provided lots of recipe ideas in my book, Eat Beautiful, to help you include glow-boosting foods into your diet at all times of the year, but for the current season, try my Salmon, Asparagus and Fennel recipe, it’s so delicious, simple to cook and great for boosting radiance from the inside out.
Advertisement
Do you have a special way to apply base that prolongs the stay and provides the best coverage, particularly in summer?
The most important thing is making sure you use the right makeup products and the right skincare. Burberry’s BB cream is a great option as it provides good coverage, but it really lasts well on the skin and always looks fresh and glowing. I like to apply it like you would a moisturiser, with my hands, working from the centre of the face outwards, really working it into the skin and taking it down the neck so that it’s seamlessly blended. The skincare you use underneath your makeup plays a big part in how well your base lasts, too. Don’t make it too complicated or use too many layers of products, but remember that skin changes seasonally and it needs different skincare products in summer months compared to winter. Just as you might change your coat seasonally, you need something warmer and thicker in winter and something more lightweight in summer – and the same goes for your moisturiser. If you use something too rich in summer as a base for makeup, it will slide around too much. Equally, something too light in winter will leave your skin looking too dry and dehydrated.
The most important thing is making sure you use the right makeup products and the right skincare. Burberry’s BB cream is a great option as it provides good coverage, but it really lasts well on the skin and always looks fresh and glowing. I like to apply it like you would a moisturiser, with my hands, working from the centre of the face outwards, really working it into the skin and taking it down the neck so that it’s seamlessly blended. The skincare you use underneath your makeup plays a big part in how well your base lasts, too. Don’t make it too complicated or use too many layers of products, but remember that skin changes seasonally and it needs different skincare products in summer months compared to winter. Just as you might change your coat seasonally, you need something warmer and thicker in winter and something more lightweight in summer – and the same goes for your moisturiser. If you use something too rich in summer as a base for makeup, it will slide around too much. Equally, something too light in winter will leave your skin looking too dry and dehydrated.
Where are the best places to apply highlighter without making you look shiny?
The best places to apply highlight onto the skin are the high points of the cheekbones and across the bridge of the nose. You don’t want to apply it all over or it can be unflattering, and make sure it’s really well blended so that it’s undetectable and natural-looking.
The best places to apply highlight onto the skin are the high points of the cheekbones and across the bridge of the nose. You don’t want to apply it all over or it can be unflattering, and make sure it’s really well blended so that it’s undetectable and natural-looking.
Advertisement
Any tips for those with oilier skin types?
If you have oilier skin, then look for natural ingredients in your skincare that will help to balance the skin. Ylang Ylang is a key ingredient to look out for and you could use something like Decléor’s Aroma Pureté range – their Velvet Mattifying Fluid works especially well underneath foundation to help prevent unwanted shine. Also make sure you drink plenty of water and eat a well-balanced diet, avoiding too much caffeine and sugar as these things can lead the skin to overproduce oil. When it comes to foundation and concealer, I recommend Burberry’s Cashmere foundation and concealers. They have a flattering velvet matte finish and they last well on oilier skin types.
If you have oilier skin, then look for natural ingredients in your skincare that will help to balance the skin. Ylang Ylang is a key ingredient to look out for and you could use something like Decléor’s Aroma Pureté range – their Velvet Mattifying Fluid works especially well underneath foundation to help prevent unwanted shine. Also make sure you drink plenty of water and eat a well-balanced diet, avoiding too much caffeine and sugar as these things can lead the skin to overproduce oil. When it comes to foundation and concealer, I recommend Burberry’s Cashmere foundation and concealers. They have a flattering velvet matte finish and they last well on oilier skin types.
Any recommendations for removing makeup at the end of the day and products that help the skin overnight?
Remove your makeup first with a micellar water and use an oil-based eye makeup remover like Aroma Cleanse to gently remove any eye makeup. That isn’t enough in itself, so be sure to use a proper cleanser afterwards to really get your skin properly clean and apply a richer moisturiser if your skin feels dry or dehydrated. A product I swear by for healing the skin and drawing impurities is Decléor’s Neroli Night Balm – I call it my healing balm. It’s great to help repair and heal any areas of redness or breakouts and it’s 100% natural so it’s suitable for even the most natural skin types.
Remove your makeup first with a micellar water and use an oil-based eye makeup remover like Aroma Cleanse to gently remove any eye makeup. That isn’t enough in itself, so be sure to use a proper cleanser afterwards to really get your skin properly clean and apply a richer moisturiser if your skin feels dry or dehydrated. A product I swear by for healing the skin and drawing impurities is Decléor’s Neroli Night Balm – I call it my healing balm. It’s great to help repair and heal any areas of redness or breakouts and it’s 100% natural so it’s suitable for even the most natural skin types.
Advertisement