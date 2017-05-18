Do you have a special way to apply base that prolongs the stay and provides the best coverage, particularly in summer?

The most important thing is making sure you use the right makeup products and the right skincare. Burberry’s BB cream is a great option as it provides good coverage, but it really lasts well on the skin and always looks fresh and glowing. I like to apply it like you would a moisturiser, with my hands, working from the centre of the face outwards, really working it into the skin and taking it down the neck so that it’s seamlessly blended. The skincare you use underneath your makeup plays a big part in how well your base lasts, too. Don’t make it too complicated or use too many layers of products, but remember that skin changes seasonally and it needs different skincare products in summer months compared to winter. Just as you might change your coat seasonally, you need something warmer and thicker in winter and something more lightweight in summer – and the same goes for your moisturiser. If you use something too rich in summer as a base for makeup, it will slide around too much. Equally, something too light in winter will leave your skin looking too dry and dehydrated.