Story from News

People Are Writing 6 Word Stories On Twitter

Natalie Gil
Image: Isabel Castillo-Guijarro.
Good things famously come in small packages and often the same can be said for literature. We don’t always need to read 700 pages to be captivated by a story (we're looking at you, Donna Tartt). Often, it’s more fun to read something shorter and let our imaginations fill in the gaps.
Enter: the six-word story, an extreme offshoot of flash fiction, which does exactly what it says on the tin. The most famous example is probably: "For sale: baby shoes, never worn," which is often attributed (many believe wrongly) to Ernest Hemingway. See? A sentence containing just a handful of perfectly placed words is enough to hint at a larger story and hook a reader in.
Advertisement
Writing six-word stories isn't easy, though, as you'll know if you've ever spent a stupid amount of time crafting the perfect tweet or Instagram caption (haven't we all?). But this didn't deter Twitter users from giving it a go after the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt set his followers a six-word story challenge yesterday.
Here are some of the most powerful and intriguing examples of "Twitterature" that had us crafting whole novels in our heads.
Are you up to the challenge?
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series