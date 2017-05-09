This Instagram Is A Perfect Reminder That Every Body Is A Beach Body

Since she's put these words into a handy photo, you can share it on social media to remind your followers that body-shaming is never OK, at the beach or anywhere. This can be a triggering time of year for people with body image issues, and things like talking about your beach-body diet or workout and complaining about how you look in a bathing suit can make it harder. We could all be more body-positive this summer by showing up on the beach just as we are in whatever outfit makes us feel comfortable — no weight loss necessary — and encouraging our friends to do the same.