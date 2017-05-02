Story from Body

This Instagrammer Gets Real About Loose Skin After Weight Loss

Marquita Harris
Photo: Getty Images
After losing an extreme amount of weight, there lies another challenge for many women and men: How do I handle the excess amount of skin?
Some turn to cosmetic surgery and some embarrassingly hide their new bod — the body they worked so hard for — under a mass of clothing.
One Instagrammer, Jessica Weber, has chosen to do neither of the above. The body-positive blogger is inspiring thousands of followers to show the reality of life after their weight loss journey.
In an interview with ATTN, the 28-year-old said, “[I want] to show how much I put my body through and ultimately what obesity and myself has done to it over the years, but I also wanted to show that I still loved it because I worked hard to get to this point."
Throughout Weber’s Instagram, the Illinois native pairs photos of herself clothed with photos revealing her stomach side-by-side. It’s a powerful, honest contrast.
“This is my reality! This is my life! When you lose 180 pounds, the skin doesn't just suck back up!” she said under the caption of a photo. “I have been learning to deal with it, even with wanting to lose a bit more weight and have surgery! This is my life until then and I will not hate my body anymore!” The message currently has more than 26,000 likes on Instagram.
“Your journey is incredible - kudos to you for sharing your struggle and success with the world!” said one user.
“What you have accomplished is a miracle! Keep it up! You got this!” said another.
Users from all over the world have commented on Weber’s account calling her brave and saying they’ve never seen someone so honestly depict extreme weight loss.
Weber told ATTN, “I never thought I'd reach people so far or have as many followers as I do now. I'm happy that I can inspire and motivate all over the world though!”
