This Instagrammer Gets Real About Loose Skin After Weight Loss

This is my reality! This is my life! When you lose 180 pounds, the skin doesn't just suck back up! I have been learning to deal with it, even with wanting to lose a bit more weight and have surgery! This is my life until then and I will not hate my body anymore!

