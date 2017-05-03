Playboy Model's Nude Photo On Sacred Mountain Angers The Maori People

WE DID IT!! This was BY FAR the hardest thing I have ever done! Both mentally and physically. 2 minutes out of the car park I was already hurting, sweating and ready to turn back ? But it's amazing what you can accomplish with the encouragement and support of your partner! I could not have done this without you babe @thejoshshaw! • ? Mount Taranaki Summit ? 9000ft ❄️ -11'C/35km winds ??‍♀️ 12.6km (1.6km elevation) ⏰ 2am - 6.30pm (12hr hike time) ?? 20kg pack (Josh had 40kg ?) • This climb has forever changed me. I proved just how far I could push myself and I am truely proud of my accomplishment. This mountain was steep, rugged, ever changing and just pure brutal! Safe to say, I will never do it again ?

A post shared by Jaylene Cook (@jaylenecook_) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT