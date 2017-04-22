These Are The Books People Lie About Reading – When They've Only Seen The Film

Nearly half of us are are simply too busy to read more books, a new survey has found.
A survey of 2,000 UK adults by The Reading Agency found that 67% would like to read more often, but 48% said they didn't have the time.
Interestingly, the survey found that people aged between 18 and 24 are most likely to tell fibs about their reading habits. Some 64% of people in this age group said they had either lied about the volume - or type - of books that they had read.
Across all age groups, 26% of people said they would read more if they were given a book recommendation from someone they knew.
The Reading Agency also compiled a list of the 13 books people lie about reading, when in reality they have only seen the film. They are, in order:
1. James Bond books, Ian Fleming
2. Lord of the Rings, JRR Tolkien
3. The Chronicles of Narnia, CS Lewis
4. The Da Vinci Code, Dan Brown
5. The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins
6. Trainspotting, Irvine Welsh
7. The Wizard of Oz, L Frank Baum
8. Bridget Jones's Diary, Helen Fielding
9. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Stieg Larsson
10. The Godfather, Mario Puzo
11. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Ken Kesey
12. Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn
13. The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini
The survey was published in time for World Book Night 2017 on Sunday, the 23rd of April. "Our aim for World Book Night is to get brilliant books into the hands of people, young and old, who don't read regularly," The Reading Agency said. "On 23 April we want hundreds of thousands of people across the country to pick up a good book, and discover the joy, excitement and comfort that lie waiting for them between the pages."
If you're struggling to find new reading material, check out the 2017 books we're most excited about right now.
