This Is What Happened When Ikea Donated Doll Beds To A Cat Shelter

The bank holiday weekend may be over but don’t fret, because your day is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to our favourite purveyors of flat-pack furniture, Ikea.
The kind folks at Ikea Canada recently donated 10 doll beds, along with $300 (£179.25), to an animal shelter to save the cats from having to sleep on the “cold, hard floor”, Huffington Post Canada reported.
Many cat owners have found the company's Duktig Doll Beds to be the perfect size for their feline companions, and now the cats at the non-profit Etobicoke Humane Society's shelter will be resting in similar comfort and style. N'awww.
The grateful recipients took to their Facebook page to thank Ikea's Etobicoke branch for its generosity. "Now the cats are elevated off the cold, hard floor. Our floors are easy to clean but not terribly comfortable to lay on," the charity said.
"Now cats like Catsby and Frankie have beds of their own to curl up in," it added, before sharing this seriously cute video.
The charity also took to Instagram to share the adorable images with us. Prepare yourself for a much-needed injection of warm and fuzzy feelings.
Here's the gorgeous Hazel lazily reclining on the bed, looking like she doesn't have a care in the world.
And check out little Catsby holding down the fort. Just. Too. Much.
