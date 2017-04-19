Was there anyone's story you came across that particularly moved you?

Paula: I actually cried during filming. One lady, told the story of her battle with cancer and explained that for her the only reason she even had implants was to prove to her daughter that cancer can’t take anything away from you. At that moment i felt myself well up and when she continued to tell us that she wanted a pair of nipples as a thank you to her husband for everything he had done for her, the tears started rolling. Each person we filmed with had an incredibly touching story and to hear, in such frank words, how these people have continued with their lives and found such a positive way of looking at the world and telling their story is very moving. I think I can speak for James as well in saying we both felt very humbled after our time in Virginia.