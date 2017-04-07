Casualties As Truck Drives Into Crowd In Sweden

This story was updated on 7th April, 5.15pm: Swedish police say they cannot say how many people were killed or injured when a truck ran into a crowd in downtown Stockholm, and they have not found the driver. Several people are believed to have been killed and several others injured.
"We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck," Sweden's top police chief, Dan Eliasson, told a news conference. "Right now we have no one arrested," said Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police who urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.
Norwegian police, who are normally unarmed, have decided to allow officers in some major cities to carry weapons following an apparent attack in the centre of the Swedish capital, Stockholm, national news agency NTB said.
In a statement Friday, Swedish police said that they cannot exclude this is an act of terror based on other events in Europe.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who was returning to Stockholm from central Sweden, said that everything indicates it was "a terror attack."
Original story, published 7th April, 2.55pm: Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people. Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired. People in the area are fleeing the scene.
The Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into.
Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg says people have been injured but she would not confirm the deaths.
