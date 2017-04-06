What defines a cult beauty brand? Limited products, or places to purchase? An Instagram following made up of legions of industry insiders, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts alike? Products that fly off the (digital) shelves? Glossier, a beauty movement borne out of Emily Weiss’s makeup and skincare site Into The Gloss, could be called just that.
The New York brand, which launched in 2014, has so far only shipped in the US and to Puerto Rico, but has just confirmed that UK buyers will soon be able to get their hands on its must-have products later this year. The exciting expansion is testament to Weiss’s ingenious concept: a brand that’s organically grown from an established and trusted site, that appeals to millennials through minimalist pink packaging and names like Generation G and Cloud Paint.
‘Inspired by what girls need in real life’, Glossier offers ‘the new essentials: easy-to-use basics’ such as its supremely popular ultimate daily wash Milky Jelly Cleanser and the do-everything hydrating Balm Dotcom (which was briefly available to UK fans on Net-A-Porter in 2015). With cult status comes cult following, and the brand counts everyone from Amandla Stenberg to Leandra Medine (who both swear by eyebrow mascara Boy Brow) as fans. Our favourite? Lip Gloss, your one-stop-shop for soft crystal shine, without the gluey residue.
When so many brands are trying – and failing – to establish a genuine relationship with switched-on customers, Glossier is cutting through the noise with its savvy navigation of the beauty landscape, building an authentic, contemporary and buzz-worthy makeup and skincare offering. Now form an orderly queue, race you to the checkout.
