After Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 yesterday, kickstarting the two-year countdown to Britain leaving the EU, many of us would welcome some blazing sun to take our minds off our nightmarish political situation.
All hail budget airline Ryanair’s “Article 50” flash sale, which launched yesterday, to mark the official beginning of Brexit. (Yes, it’s crass to piggyback a flight sale on a risky political divorce, but, frankly, we could do with a holiday.)
Discounted seats – many of which cost under £9.99, with some as low as £2.99 – can be found on 50 routes in April and May. Destinations include Berlin Schönefeld, Ibiza, Bordeaux, Oslo, Stockholm, Milan and Barcelona.
The reduced routes fly from London Stansted, Glasgow, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds, Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Derry, Luton and Newcastle.
If you’re hungry for some springtime sun, it’s worth getting a move on – the sale only lasts until midnight tonight (Thursday 30th March).
“The countdown to Brexit has begun," said Ryanair spokesperson Robin Kiely in a statement. "Customers should log on quickly and plan their own exit from the UK today.”
