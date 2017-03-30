Music Fans React To Glastonbury's Surprise Megastar Booking

Katy Perry is among the 88 new acts revealed to be playing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Considering the political tone of her performances at this year’s Grammys and Brit Awards, her first appearance at the legendary festival looks set to be similarly rousing.
Pop superstar Perry could be considered an unconventional choice to play the festival, which will this year be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.
Glastonbury today also revealed that Stormzy, Lorde, The xx and Solange will be playing at the event, which takes place from 21-25 June in Somerset, reported the BBC.
Tickets have already sold out – the festival’s popularity proving even greater this year because it will be the last one until 2019. Worthy Farm's cows and villagers from the surrounding area are being given some time off.
Here is the list of acts confirmed for Glastonbury 2017 (with more to come!)
Here is our first Glastonbury Festival 2017 line-up poster (by @StanleyDonwood). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced! pic.twitter.com/TteFaUxQyy— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 30, 2017
The news of Perry's appearance at the festival was met with a mixed reaction by music fans. Some pointed out she was a bigger act than any of the headliners, while others questioned if a place famed for showcasing some of the best bands in history was really the right place for the candy cotton pop star.
Kind of surprised Katy Perry would do a non-headline slot at Glastonbury ?— Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) March 30, 2017
Katy Perry ? ...... Katy Perry ? You sure this ain't Radio 1's Big Weekend ? #Glastonbury2017 #glastonbury— Ian Taylor (@RupertTrousers) March 30, 2017
Not impressed with that Glastonbury lineup. Predictable and below average, press-friendly dross. Lost it's touch— Samuel Mozzer (@samuelmorrissey) March 30, 2017
