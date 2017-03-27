It’s Monday (yawn!) and chances are, you’re still feeling a little bleary-eyed after missing an hour’s sleep yesterday. But have no fear because, if you live in London, you can grab a much-needed, free sweet treat to get you through the day.
Deliveroo are offering lucky Londoners a free tub of Jude’s Brown Butter Pecan ice cream with every order made through the app or website from 12pm today until stocks run out.
Simply tick the “Free Ice Cream” header before ordering your lunch, mid-afternoon snack or dinner, and you’ll be directed to the restaurants taking part in the offer.
More than 3,000 tubs will be given away, but it’s probably worth getting in early because, well, why risk it?
Full list of participating restaurants:
• Jamie's Italian
• Busaba Eathai
• Banana Tree
• Cabana
• Hache
• Tommi's Burger
• Crust Bros
• Cocotte
• Motu
• Yo! Sushi
• Gourmet Burger Kitchen
The offer is a way to celebrate the start of British summer time, said Deliveroo’s Joe Groves.
“No one embraces summer quite like Londoners, from overcast BBQs, flip flops on a rainy day and lobster tans galore. At Deliveroo we wanted to set summer up for success and make sure Londoners get a chance to embrace the summer months with open arms.”
We’ll drink to that! (Once we’ve polished off our ice cream, that is.)
