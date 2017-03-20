And a good nail salon — or any nail salon, for that matter — should never, ever have a sign on the wall indicating that "overweight" customers will be charged an additional fee to get a pedicure, on the basis that they are "overweight." If that sounds completely absurd, that’s because it is. Yet somehow it’s still a real thing in 2017 that was spotted in a Memphis nail salon by a customer named Deshania Ferguson, who photographed the sign and shared it to Facebook. “Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicure will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists,” reads the sign in her image.