Breaking: I will shortly be announced as editor of Heat magazine....— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) March 17, 2017
That Evening Standard editor's announcement has gone down well in the newsroom today. pic.twitter.com/Z3rS8v6kht— Giles Marshall (@gilesmarshall) March 17, 2017
I'm betting the job advert for 'Editor of the Evening Standard' was one line: 'must have the confidence of a mediocre white man.' #Osborne— Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) March 17, 2017
CHANNEL 4: "Our new #GBBO hosts are a huge surprise... Noel Fielding & Sandi Toksvig!!!"— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 17, 2017
EVENING STANDARD: "Hold my beer..."#Osborne
Osborne's journalism career:— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 17, 2017
–Didn't get hired by The Times graduate trainee scheme
–Bit of freelance work
–Becomes Evening Standard editor
From an Evening Standard journalist: pic.twitter.com/lUodyHtnLx— Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) March 17, 2017
George Osborne will discover he didn't he begin to understand the true meaning of "austerity" until his first day in a newspaper office— Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) March 17, 2017
The new editor of the London Evening Standard. pic.twitter.com/L8ZaP4aYvE— Paul(Atreides)Wood (@SuperRetroid) March 17, 2017