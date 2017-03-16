Does This Photo Make Me Not A Feminist? 

When I shifted into working as a plus-size model, I really realised the lack of representation of other types of naked bodies. In editorials and fashion shows, bare skin was almost part of the design of a high-end outfit, and the skin was almost always white, and the body it belonged to almost always super-thin. Seeing this, I felt a social responsibility to be the change I wanted to see. After years of feeling not skinny enough due to my job, I suddenly understood the importance of expressing myself honestly, as I was. I didn’t need or want to hide the body that I had been made to feel ashamed of. It was functional, it was good to me and I was proud of it. I was nervous at the beginning – especially the first few times posting photos of my body – but I’ve been lucky enough to have been mostly photographed by lovely people who made me feel super-comfortable about being nude. There was one time, though, where I was working with a misogynist who, while I was naked, muttered that he "loved being able to tell girls what to do". I just got up and left. I felt gross and vulnerable. Nudity has to be done in the right context, and it’s shameful when people remove it from that context and turn it into something else.