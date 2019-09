Does This Photo Make Me Not A Feminist? 

While there is a huge difference between Page 3, a fashion editorial, and an Instagram picture, most of the time, the problem comes down to women judging other women and then we enter the territory of slut-shaming. This gets us nowhere. Personally, I’ve found that when I post these kinds of images of myself, I receive the most supportive comments, mostly from women. If I do ever see a gross comment from a gross guy, like "nice tits", I delete it. My Instagram is my space so if there’s something that feels negative on there, I just delete it. The most shaming comments I’ve received aren’t targeted at nudity, they’re targeted at whether I qualify as “plus size”. A lot of people disagree with the term; it’s a heated subject. There have been instances where thousands of people have been deliberating online over whether I am plus or not and arguing among themselves about my body, and it’s got very political. At a size 14, I am the normal, average size in the UK, so I understand why people get mad when I’m categorised as plus. I’ve worked in this business that insists on putting you in a category for so long that I understand it’s an industry term – it’s because I’m plus compared to the average, size zero catwalk model. So I just try to disconnect from all that, and not take it personally. I know who I am, and where my politics stand – I do my best not to let the internet dictate what I can and can’t do.