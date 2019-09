European Court Rules That Headscarves Can Be Banned In The Workplace

The reception to the ban has been mixed. Various right-wing leaders are enthusiastic about the ruling, The Guardian reports. But plenty of faith-based groups across religious affiliations take serious issue with the ruling, as evidenced by this statement from the Conference of European Rabbis : "With the rise of racially motivated incidents and today's decision, Europe is sending a clear message; its faith communities are no longer welcome." Amnesty International's director of the Europe and Central Asia sector, John Dalhuisen, points out that, at least, the ban doesn't allow customer preferences to dictate if employees can or cannot wear hijabs (which was the case with the French suit that, in part, led to yesterday's ruling), but it's an incredibly slippery slope nonetheless. "The court did say that employers are not at liberty to pander to the prejudices of their clients," Dalhuisen told BBC . "But by ruling that company policies can prohibit religious symbols on the grounds of neutrality, they have opened a backdoor to precisely such prejudice."