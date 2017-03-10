Drum roll, please. London Paramount has announced plans to build a "world-class theme park" that will attract 40,000 visitors a day, and could open as soon as 2021. Bigger than the Olympic Park and racking up a cost of £2 billion, the park, located between Gravesend and Dartford in Kent (only an hour away by car from London) would be the first park of its kind in the UK. It's being funded by Kuwaiti European Holdings, a business that's owned by the Al-Humaidi family, whose assets include Ebbsfleet United FC in Kent. What we do know beyond this is that London Paramount have signed a licensing deal with Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures and it will be Hollywood-themed (wolf whistle). They're also promising a range of hotels, an arthouse cinema, and nightclubs that will host "West End" standard entertainment. There will be a new dual-carriageway exit built to facilitate the park, but public footpaths and cycle routes are also being built along the River Thames. Sevenoaks District Council have also speculated the park could generate 27,000 new jobs. We cannot wait for the promo footage...