?Being free to flop about and give zero Clams?and be ?generally Clamourous??. ?THAT is a privilege.?Access to sanitary items is not. It's a dead set right. It's disgusting that so many women are ignored and fall between the cracks ??We support @sharethedignityaustralia who make sure NO woman is left without this basic human right. ?TAMPONS FOR ALL! ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ #internationalwomensday #whorunsthismutha ?@brihammond ?

A post shared by The Clams (@the_clams) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:25pm PST