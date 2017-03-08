This Marriage Proposal Under The Northern Lights Is Pretty Epic

Lofoten, Norway… ______________________________________ WE'RE ENGAGED! What a better way to propose than in the heart of the Arctic Circle under the Northern Lights. It's taken a few years to plan but I always had this moment in mind & it seemed fitting as we are both landscape photographers who share a passion for photographing the aurora. Originally I was going to propose in Iceland last year but unfortunately Karlie decided to discard my secretly stashed ring (yes, that actually happened ? lol, we were trying to cut weight on a connecting flight from the Faroe Islands). Fortunately though my plan worked & tonight the aurora was firing in one of the most incredible displays of colour we have ever seen. I tricked Karlie into believing we were shooting a selfie & used a torch to light us up for the image. Much to her shock, it wasn't any normal selfie, and much to my shock, she said yes! ? This is a single image that was taken during the proposal. And now we may not have any of our own images up hanging on our walls at home...we may however, make an exception for this one. ? Dale & Karlie
Hamnøy, Norway… Hamnøy is the oldest fishing village a part of the Lofoten Islands, and it is simply picturesque. Dotted around the oceans edge are vibrant red fishermen cabins (the eldest built in the 1890's) that add charm to this wild region. The cabin you see directly in front is where we're staying, stay tuned for more photos!