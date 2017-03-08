Story from News

This Marriage Proposal Under The Northern Lights Is Pretty Epic

Natalie Gil

Lofoten, Norway… ______________________________________ WE'RE ENGAGED! What a better way to propose than in the heart of the Arctic Circle under the Northern Lights. It's taken a few years to plan but I always had this moment in mind & it seemed fitting as we are both landscape photographers who share a passion for photographing the aurora. Originally I was going to propose in Iceland last year but unfortunately Karlie decided to discard my secretly stashed ring (yes, that actually happened ? lol, we were trying to cut weight on a connecting flight from the Faroe Islands). Fortunately though my plan worked & tonight the aurora was firing in one of the most incredible displays of colour we have ever seen. I tricked Karlie into believing we were shooting a selfie & used a torch to light us up for the image. Much to her shock, it wasn't any normal selfie, and much to my shock, she said yes! ? This is a single image that was taken during the proposal. And now we may not have any of our own images up hanging on our walls at home...we may however, make an exception for this one. ? Dale & Karlie

This couple’s marriage proposal story has to be one of the most charming we’ve heard. Dale Sharpe, 34, successfully popped the question to Karlie Russell, 29, under the Northern Lights in Norway recently – months after his first attempt went disastrously wrong.
Sharpe had hoped to propose to Russell during a trip to Iceland last year and hid the ring inside a bottle of hand cream, but things didn’t go quite to plan. When the couple’s luggage was found to be overweight, Russell binned the hand cream – along with the $4,000 ring.
Sharpe didn’t realise what had happened until he was desperately looking for the ring weeks later. He saved up to buy a new ring and when the couple planned an epic two-month work trip through Iceland, Norway and Finland, he hoped finally to ask Russell to marry him.
Sharpe had planned to pop the question seven years to the day after their first date, but the lights looked so beautiful on Monday that he couldn’t resist. “It was the most amazing display of colour in the Aurora that we've ever seen,” he told Daily Mail Australia. “I wanted to take full opportunity and make it happen at its absolute best. The moment was right, it felt good, so why not.”
Russell said she was shocked, despite the fact Sharpe had set up lights and a camera to capture the life-changing moment. "I kept talking over him, saying what are you doing, what are you doing," she said. Luckily for Sharpe, she said yes, and the pair are spending a few more weeks in the Arctic Circle before heading home to Australia.

Hamnøy, Norway… ______________________________________ Hamnøy is the oldest fishing village a part of the Lofoten Islands, and it is simply picturesque. Dotted around the oceans edge are vibrant red fishermen cabins (the eldest built in the 1890's) that add charm to this wild region. The cabin you see directly in front is where we're staying, stay tuned for more photos! ?Tag a friend who you think might like to stay here! Dale & Karlie ______________________________________ Captured on the @nikonaustralia D810 + 80-400mm Lens with the @nisifiltersaustralia 1.2 Grad ND & CP. ______________________________________ For anyone interested in a ‘One on One’ photography workshop, or prices on any @nisifiltersaustralia, feel free to send us a message! ?

Sharpe first decided he wanted to propose to Russell in front of the Aurora Borealis five years ago, and the pair have visited the lights together around 30 times. "I hadn't heard or seen anyone do it before, and I wanted to do something different from everybody else,” he said. "We both love chasing the Northern Lights and photographing them together. So it seemed pretty fitting."
The pair, both landscape photographers who spent their first date taking pictures, have a shared passion for beautiful visuals and took a stunning proposal photo beneath the Northern Lights, which has been shared all over the world. Anyone else pinning it to their secret wedding Pinterest board?
