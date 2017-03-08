Pussies can be wonderful and magical- and we need to arm ourselves to fight like hell for reproductive rights (for all) in these coming years, but let's remember to not equate pussies with "womanhood" and instead, lift up our fellow trans, queer, GNC warriors. #whyImarch #centerTPOC #mostwhitewomenvotedfortrump #cisexism #queeriods #inclusivefeminism #whiteprivilege #pussypower #pussyhatproject

A post shared by Toni the Tampon (@tonithetampon) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:41am PST