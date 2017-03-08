We Could NOT Have Predicted Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Investment

Many of us first fell for Leonardo DiCaprio when he was stood behind a fishtank in Romeo + Juliet, and he shot to worldwide fame by dying at sea, so it seems only natural that his career continues to thrive underwater.
It has just been announced that Leo has invested in a sustainable frozen fish company called Love The Wild, according to the Daily Mail. And while its products look a touch fancier than anything Birds Eye has to offer (rainbow trout with salsa verde; barramundi with mango Sriracha chutney), is it too much to hope that one day the company launches an alternative fish finger?
Explaining his latest move, Leo said in a statement reported by People: “Estimates show the earth’s population approaching nine billion by 2050, putting tremendous pressure on our natural food resources. Seafood is a primary source of protein for nearly a billion people - but climate change, acidification and over fishing are putting increased pressure on our oceans’ natural stability." He added that Love The Wild is "empowering people to take action on this crisis in a very meaningful way."
The Revenant star has long been an environmental campaigner, setting up the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 and using his 2016 Academy Award acceptance speech to tell the audience: "Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating."
We look forward to seeing what Love The Wild do with their new investment. Leo: What a catch.
