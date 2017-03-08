Changing the law is just the first step in the process of combatting these widespread practices: “We really see the law as the foundation for how governments treat their citizens and how society views citizens,” says Antonia. “But once you have the right law in place it has to be implemented or applied and there has to be an understanding of it among the public, the media, and in how cases are reported.” She truly believes that, as it stands, violence is perpetuated because of the law. “We’ve seen in places like Morocco or Ethiopia how exemptions in the law are almost promoting violence, and re-victimising the survivor by making them marry their rapist, for example. That’s the most extreme case, yes, but without stronger laws, these women will never be able to access justice or remedy, to go to court or be made whole again.”